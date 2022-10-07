Search

07 Oct 2022

Urgency call over floods at Laois house near school

Staff at County Hall Portlaoise called on to take action

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Action is needed on a Laois road due to the flooding problems with are causing to the house of local people.

That was the appeal made by Cllr James Kelly, Independent, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

Cllr Kelly tabled a motion calling on the local authority to, “as a matter of urgency”, address the flooding issues on the R440 at Hipwells Residence at Paddock near Mountrath.

He said the house is at the bottom of a hill with blocked gullies contributing to problems.

“We need to get the water off the road,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said the school is also located nearby.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the Council would arrange to meet Cllr Kelly at the site to examine the area of concern.

The councillor looked forward to the meeting and hoped funding would be found to do the job. 

