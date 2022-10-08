Search

08 Oct 2022

'Great' Laois community deserves pedestrian investment

Cullohill

Cullohill is home The Folly Festival where Jenga the Clown has entertained in recent years

Conor Ganly

08 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A great community spirit in Cullohill would be enhanced and safety improved for local children if a pedestrian crossing were installed in the village, according to a Laois Councillor.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, called on Laois County Council to deliver for the community at a recent meeting in County Hall Portlaoise.

He tabled a motion calling for a pedestrian crossing in the middle of the village on the main road linking the Community Centre, creche and petrol station on one side of the road with the national school and the proposed Community Hub Centre on the opposite side of the road.

He also asked for new footpaths to link the pedestrian crossing with the walkway to the school. His motion added that this work is necessary for all visitors to the area and locals alike.

He explained why Cullohill deserved the investment.

“I want this to become a reality because there is a great community spirit in Cullohill,” he said.

He added that there was a safety issue.

“It’s a straight road through the village and speed is a factor. We want to protect our children and adults crossing,” said Cllr Clooney.   

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied.

“The Active travel engineer met with Cllr Clooney and committed to submitting an application to the NTA to establish a project and seek funding,” he said.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in September.

