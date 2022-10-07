Laois road death risk not an exaggeration council warned

A Laois councillor doesn’t want to see anyone killed in Durrow at a location which is on the popular Leafy Loop walking route but where motorists are driving as fast as they would do on the Dublin to Belfast motorway.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, issued a stark warning to Laois County Council’s management and officials at a recent meeting in County Hall.

He tabled a motion calling for safety measures in place at the Swan Cross

He said people turning at the cross may believe they are safe when turning right but could end up driving into an oncoming vehicle.

He warned that speed was also a contributing factor to the high risk.

“I think they are on the M1 - the speed is unbelievable. It’s near my home and I don’t want to see a tombstone.

“I’d like to see this rectified. I am not exaggerating. There have been numerous accidents and thank God no one has been killed. I’d like to see this rectified urgently,” he said.

He was backed by fellow independent, Cllr James Kelly who said the popular Leafy Loop walk is located at the road.

“The pedestrians have to navigate their way around speeding traffic. That is a very busy walk that is a popular weekend destination,” he said.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting /Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the council’s Road Design section would arrange a site meeting with Cllr Clooney to identify issues at this location and will propose safety improvement works as required.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in September.