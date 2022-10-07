Major developments in school bus shortage in Laois claims Minister

A Laois TD claims that 'major developments' that will see students around Emo and Ballybrittas areas have their bus services restored.

Less than a week after parents said they were 'distraught' by the official stance of the Department of Education, Minister of State Seán Fleming issued a statement which said 'there has been major developments' in the ongoing issues regarding school bus transport for students in the Emo area.

He outlined the what has happened in a statement issued on October 7.

"In one scenario, there was a family whose children had used the bus service to commute to and from school in Portlaoise on an existing bus service on a concessionary basis that were not issued tickets for this school year. I am pleased that having worked with the family, the Minister for Education Norma Foley and Bus Eireann that this has now been sorted and the tickets are being issued in the coming days.

"Secondly, there is a large number of families in the Emo area who require school transport for their children to attend Mountmellick Community College. This required having the bus service which ceased in 2016 being reinstated.

"I met with the parents of these students and other public representatives to discuss the issues they were facing. The parents committee worked hard and we were able to confirm that there were in fact 11 students who were eligible for this bus service. I then made contact directly with Minister Foley and Bus Eireann, who manage the school bus service.

"Bus Eireann have now confirmed that there are enough eligible students for this school route for the service to be reinstated. This is a major breakthrough. However it will require approval by Minister Foley.

"I have assured the parents group that I have already made contact with Minister Foley and will be meeting with her in person in the coming days. I will be insisting that approval be granted to re-instate this school bus service from Emo to Mountmellick for all families concerned as urgently as possible," he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he thanked and acknowledged the "great efforts" by the parents who he said have worked hard on this issue and expect this service will be approved.