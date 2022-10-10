Laois campaign group on alert over HSE patient transfers from threatened facilty

Campaigners in Rathdowney are concerned at the transfer of patients out of mental health residential facility they are fight to save in the Laois town.

The Rathdowney Action Group Against the Eviction (RAGE) are campaigning against the closure of Erkina House in the town. The HSE announced its closure earlier this year but the decision was stalled after local people, residents and their families rejected the move.

Now however, the action group are worried that the process of closure may be happening despite being reassured by the HSE that nothing would happen until an independent report was completed.

They say two residents of Erkina House have been removed in recent weeks. The campaign group say they were not notified of any changes. The transfer means there are now just 10 residents in the building.

They say one resident is now in a nursing home in Stradbally. The campaign group claim there had been no deterioration in his physical well-being and no need for him to be moved out of Erkina House.

"It was traumatic and frightening for him," said a statement.

They say the other relocated resident was sent to Portlaoise for “further management”, but instead of returning her to Erkina House they sent her to another facility.

They said both these residents were very vocal at the public meeting earlier this year which was called to allow the public, residents and their family give their views on the HSE plan.

The RAGE group believe that other resides are worried.

"We have been informed that all of the other residents are upset and anxious and worried about who will be moved next.

The action group are in the process of contacting all the families of the residents and we are asking them to ring immediately for an appointment to demand that their family resident is not removed from Erkina house," they said.

The campaign group say the submission of the HSE commissioned report on the future of Erkina House was delayed to allow the inclusion of an architect’s report.

"However we are aware that, due to these recent events, the report and the recommendations by the commissioned company is being submitted immediately without the accompanying architects report," they said.

RAGE say they have once again contacted Laois TDs Brian Stanley, Seán Fleming and Charlie Flannagan as well as local councillor John King to highlight recent developments.

They say Minister of State Mary Butler has also been contacted.

The group say they are making contact with the Irish Advocacy Network to try and get someone to be assigned to represent residents who have been transferred out of Erkina House.

The HSE announced in April, 2022, of its intention to shut Erkina House and transfer residents to Silver Lodge Tullamore. Management maintained the Rathdowney facility was unsuitable for its use at present.

The Mental Health Commission previously found four high risks identified upon inspection of Silver Lodge in Tullamore. They were in therapeutic services and programmes, premises, staffing and individual care plans.

The HSE put relocation on hold pending consultation and the preparation of costs to overhaul Erkina house.

The terms of reference for the review were: to develop clear pathways for housing of existing residents of Erkina House; Explore primarily from the perspective of residents the most favourable options and how practically any change could best meet their needs; To engage with wider stakeholders to record their perspectives; To work with local decision makers to develop recommendations that aim to support client goals and needs.