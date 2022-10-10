Pitchfork and baseball bat alleged to have been used in violent Midlands incident

Laois Offaly Gardaí people have brought five people to Court on charges arising from an violent incident this summer.

Detective Garda Rory Heffernan gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution when the accused were brought before Tullamore District Court. He said each of the five defendants made no reply to the charges.

Martin Cawley (28) with an address of Flat, over Eclipse Hair Salon, Tullamore, is charged with violent disorder on July 6, 2022, in that he, with others, used or threatened to use unlawful violence. He is also charged with producing a baseball bat while assaulting a man at Arden View, Tullamore.

Margaret Cawley (26) of the same address is charged with violent disorder and with producing a pitchfork while assaulting the same man.

William Cawley, (30) of Chapel Street, Tullamore, is charged with the same offences and with producing a piece of wood during the course of an assault on the same man.

Michael Cawley of 50, Puttaghaun, Tullamore is charged with violent disorder and with producing a baseball bat while assaulting the man.

Lena McDonagh, (48) 18, Chancery Lane, Tullamore was charged with the same offences and with producing a pitchfork during the assault.

Each of the defendants was remanded on bail to appear again at Tullamore District Court, on October 26, 2022 for service of the book of evidence. They will be sent forward for trial to the circuit court.

Detective Garda Heffernan said the DPP had directed that the defendants be tried on indictment and may

be sent forward on a signed plea.

Judge Andrew Cody imposed a number of bail conditions on all 5 defendants. They have been directed to sign on daily at Tullamore Garda Station. They are to have no contact with the injured party, electronically, through social media or otherwise. They are to carry their mobile phone with them at all times and be contactable by the gardaí. They are not to take any alcohol or commit any offence during that time and answer the door to the gardaí. They are to give gardaí the mobile phone numbers they use and inform them of any new numbers.

Legal aid was granted to the defendants.