Live Blog: Laois Senior Football Final between O'Dempsey's and Portarlington

Today at 4.30, The Laois Shopping Centre Football Final takes place at O'Moore Park. Neighbours and Rivals O'Dempseys and Portarlington will compete for the Jack Delaney Cup. You can follow all the action live here.
