Laois Gardai issue advice ahead of Halloween

Laois Gardai urged pet owners and business owners to take care as Halloween approaches.
Laois Offaly Gardai took to social media and said: “As firework season fast approaches, some pets can get very worried about all the extra noises. It is also very important to keep your pets in a safe and secure location where they can't get into harm's way, particularly on these long dark nights.”
“With Halloween a few weeks away, it gives everybody, especially those in the business world, time to give the place a good clean up. Get rid of any materials which can be used for stockpile for bonfires. Try to ensure that nothing is left outside your premises which can be taken for bonfires. Pallets and tyres are the main items sought, so get working on cleaning up and reduce the temptation,” gardai advised.
