Portlaoise's Zach Touhy welcomes 'wandering' Aussie Rules champs Geelong to Laois

Ireland's Aussie Rules Champion Zach Tuohy has welcomed his AFL Grand teamates from the Geelong Cats to his home town Portlaoise.
The former GAA star brought a bundle of the lads to Bull Lane in the Laois county town for a pit stop in Zach's cafe The Wandering Elk.
The Laois man is fiercely proud of his Portlaoise roots a fact evidenced by him wearing the Portlaoise GAA flag draped over his shoulders while celebrating his team's win over the Sydney Swans.
Zach is a busy man on his holiday in Ireland. He's celebrating his wedding to wife Rebecca and the Portlaoise GAA club is also throwing a party in celebration of his success down under.
He's already been presenting medals to some up and coming Portlaoise stars and was also in the Laois GAA HQ to enjoy Portlaoise Junior A footballers claiming the county title in MW Hire O'Moore Park.
