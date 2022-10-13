Funeral details for the late CEO of credit unions in Laois and Kildare

The popular CEO of Mountmellick Credit Union will be laid to rest this week in his native Kildare.

The family of the late Colm Heslin of Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare have announced that his remains will repose at his parent's residence (R93CK46) from 10am on Thursday with rosary at 8pm.

Removal will take place on Friday to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. House will be be private in the morning. The Requiem Mass will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Colm's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/colm-heslin/

He was predeceased by his brother Ollie and is sadly missed by his fiancèe Michelle, his mother Mary, father Mick,brothers Terence and Fergal Michelle's parents Jim and Rita Kemmy and family, sisters-in-law Sophia, Averil and Marie, nephews Seth, Caleb, Fionn, nieces Amelia, Elodie, Isabella, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

The deceased will also be deeply missed by the staff, boards and members of credit unions in Laois and Kildare. He was the CEO of Mountmellick, Rathangan and Clonaslee credit unions.

He died suddenly at work in Mountmellick on Wednesday, October 12.

"It is with deepest sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved CEO Colm Heslin. He will be so deeply missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his Fiancée Michelle, his Parents Mary and Mick, his Brothers Terence and Fergal and his extended family," said a post on the Mountmellick Credit Union facebook page.

As a mark of respect the Mountmellick and Rathangan offices will open for essential services from 10am to 4pm on Thursday 13th and 10 am to 1pm on Saturday 15th. The Clonaslee office will not open this week.