Minister makes decision on Laois school bus service which left students with no transport

A new school bus from Emo to Mountmellick area has the green light after a big campaign mounted by parents,

Laois Offaly Ministe of State Seán Fleming said in a statement that the service for students who attend Mountmellick Community School has been approved nearly a month and half since the start of the school year.

"I have been in direct contact with Norma Foley T.D. Minister for Education on behalf of the families. I am delighted to confirm that the school bus service is approved by the Department of Education with immediate effect.

"Once it was confirmed that there were enough eligible students requiring school transport our focus was to have the service approved. There are 11 eligible students for this route.

"I have worked directly with the Minister and Bus Eireann to have the school bus route approved and we have reached a successful outcome.

"I would like to commend the great work by the committee which was established by the parents to have this addressed. I am very pleased to have been able to work and support them in achieving this fair and just result. This school bus service will be of great benefit to parents and the students in this area," said Minister Fleming.

While the service has been sanctioned Minister Fleming indicated that the ball is now in the court of Bus Éireann.

"I am now calling on Bus Éireann to have this bus on the road from Emo to Mountmellick Community School immediately," he said.

The news comes a week after Minister Fleming said Bus Éireann had confirmed that there are enough eligible students for this school route for the service to be reinstated. He said this would require approval by Minister Foley T.D.

Minister Fleming also said last week that Minister Foley and Bus Éireann confirmed separately that tickets would be restored to a family whose children had lost tickets on a school bus service to to and from school in Portlaoise.

The Laois parents were among many around the country impacted by changes to the school bus entitlements during the summer that saw children in many counties loose tickets and services.

The Laois campaign group continue to seek a complete review of the school bus transport scheme.