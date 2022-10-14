Portlaoise man and Laois GAA podcaster Wooly Parkinson makes stark admission

GAA pundit, former Laois and Portlaoise player Colm Wooly Parkinson has made a stark admission.

New evidence has emerged in the Laois podcaster's home town that reveals that @woolberto is even aware that sometimes he might push the boat out a little too much.

The presenter of 'The GAA Hour' is a past pupil of St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise which is celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2022. It has dug deep into its archive to unearth evidence which shows that their most famous former pupil sometimes has doubts.

"Sometimes I just go too far," is what the then 6th year admitted in 1996 - the same year he was part of the Laois All Ireland minor winning team.

Blast from the past!! Are you coming in to celebrate with us tomorrow night ⁦@Woolberto⁩?? 175 Years of St. Mary’s CBS ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/94mhWTOCbD — St Mary’s CBS (@St_Marys_cbs) October 13, 2022

In the same year he managed to pose as an Oasis lookalike in a school band on the go at the time. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

It is not clear if the provocative presenter is still of the view in 2022 of his ability to push beyond the limits as he was in 2016.