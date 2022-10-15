Search

15 Oct 2022

DNA on syphon led to fuel theft arrest of man in Laois

Reporter:

Court Reporter

15 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

Gardai used DNA to identify a man from Laois who had stolen hundreds of euros worth of fuel from a tractor in Offaly.

William McInerney, 33, of 13 Bruach na hAbhainn, Portlaoise admitted stealing the diesel worth €400 and tools worth €100 from the tractor at Ballycollin, Geashill, Offaly between September 15 and 16, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby said Gardai investigating the theft of €400 from a tractor in Offaly found a syphon at the scene. “DNA was taken from the syphon hose,” he explained. The was sent to the Garda forensic laboratory and the DNA matched the accused. Sgt Kirby said the man has 20 previous convictions.

When Judge Andrew Cody asked about the man’s convictions, Sgt Kirby described him as someone who would have a history. “He is always on the garda radar,” he added. 

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client had separated briefly from his wife at the time of the offence. “He fell into old company and he got involved in this particular enterprise,” he said.

He said the defendant had brought full compensation, a letter of apology and was now working with a Laois Traveller group and the Mens Shed. “This particular event was an aberration in what was otherwise a better path than he had been following,” Mr Meagher told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.  “It certainly wasn’t a campaign of activity,” he added. 

Judge Andrew Cody warned the defendant to be very careful for the next two years as he handed him a three month sentence suspended for 24 months. 

