Wonderful win welcomed by Laois families after 'ferocious' fight

Laois parents are claiming victory in their battle to have school bus services restored after loosing out due to the shake up of the system which left their children stranded for weeks.

The parents welcomed an announcement made by Laois Offaly Minister Seán Fleming that the Minister for Education Norma Foley has sanctioned the resumption of a service between Emo and Mountmellick. Tickets to other children in the Emo area were restored in recent days due to campaign which was supported by local politicians.

They confirmed that a senior Manager in Bus Éireann was in touch with a parent representative on Friday, October 14. They expect plans are being put in place to quickly get the Emo/Mountmellick bus back on the road to cater for the 20 children.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 14 the parents committee first moved to sincerely thank Minister Fleming for working with them from August and for getting both of these issues resolved successfully

"This wonderful win for many families in Emo comes after a week where news was also gratefully received for five pupils seeking to travel on the Vicarstown/ New Inn to Portlaoise school route.

"During the week, their families received their bus tickets in the post and will travel on the bus from this Monday coming. Prior to this, these families were paying €70 a week and more on private transport arrangements.

"The Emo / Mountmellick bus, once recommenced, will cater for 11 eligible students and an additional eight students attending their second nearest school covered under the temporary alleviation measures approved by the Government this year; and one other concessionary pupil - so a total of 20 children/families this year will benefit from this," they said.

The statement highlighted the efforts made by parents.

"It really is a crucial support for the area and one which our parents group have campaigned long and ferociously hard for. This successful outcome couldn't have been achieved without the dedication, committed support and help throughout - of so many people," the said.

The local community was also praised.

"We sincerely appreciate and wish to thank all our local representatives, the parents and our extended local communities, Emo GAA, local school principals, local media and newspapers," the said.

The support of other public representatives was also welcomed.

"We would like to extend our special appreciation to Paschal McEvoy, Carol Nolan, Brian Stanley, Pippa Hackett, Charlie Flanagan, Thomasina Connell, Aidan Mullins, and PJ Kelly all who assisted and supported us at different points in the process," they said.

The parents expect to have to stay vigilant.

"Once the bus is established for this route, our focus as a parents group will be to ensure it stays on the road and that parents and families don't have to fight year on year to get a seat on the bus," they said.

They have said previously that the bigger picture cannot be forgotten in relation to school bus services nationally which they want changed.

"We welcome that a review of the school transport scheme is ongoing, and would ask Minister Foley to ensure going forward that if a child gets a ticket/seat in their 1st year in post primary that they should have it throughout their entire post prmary years.

"The concessionary /raffle ticket model does not work and gives no assurances to families that year on year their child or children will have a mode of transport to and from school. Its a particular pain point in rural areas as evidenced this year with the number of children who lost seats.

"A lottery programme for concessionary seats in this day and age is inadequate, and unfair. The stress and pressure caused by the loss of a seat to the affected families is just simply awful, and not something we would like to see or experience again," concluded the statement.

Minister Foley told TDs in September that a "root an branch review" of the scheme is under way, and "every aspect is being looked at" involving "engagement with all of the stakeholders".