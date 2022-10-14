'We were faced with a very difficult situation' - shock of Laois credit union CEO's death

The shocking sudden death of the CEO of a Laois credit union while at work last week, was sadly recalled as part of the tribute paid by the board at his funeral mass.

Colm Heslin's funeral was held in his home parish in The Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, Kildare on Friday October 14, following his death in his office in Mountmellick on October 11.

The staff and board of Mountmellick, Rathangan and Clonaslee Credit Union attended.

Elizabeth Moore chairperson of Mountmellick Credit Union spoke at the Requiem Mass as she paid a warm tribute to Colm Heslin.

“That day in Mountmellick Credit Union was no different than any other day to start with. Colm came to work with his colleagues to carry out their duties. But unfortunately towards going home time, we were faced with a very difficult, different situation.

“We were very fortunate to have known Colm and to have him as our CEO. He was devoted to the credit union movement and his role. When he applied for the manager’s role, he enlighted us in his application that he had grown up from knee high helping out in Castledermot with his mam Mary who was a founder member there.

“His solid grounding of knowledge and ethos moulded him, for what Colm has done for credit unions I couldn’t explain. It was in late 2013 that he started his role with us and for the past nine and half years Colm was so very generous with his time.

“He wasn’t a nine to five CEO. He was always available to us,at any hour of day or night. Our Colm was always there for us, and I thank you Colm for that.

“Colm had an infectious smile, a great sense of humor and great faith. Everyone that knew him knew his great character. He treated everyone with dignity and respect. A gentleman at all times and a calm demeanor. That’s why we built up such a good bond and relationship with Colm, and the community and customers he engaged with daily.

“We also thank you Michelle and his family for Colm, for giving us his own time, we know it was taken from your family lives. I rang him several times a day, as did our colleagues.

“One day he was sowing potatoes, another he was up very high he told me, putting flues on a chimney. He was going to buy the pigs or find the pigs, collect sloes or find wild mushrooms. It didn’t matter, Colm took that call.

“He had many interests outside of his work and we always had great chats and I can say he was part of all our families. We will miss you Colm. But we are better people for having had you in our lives. And we learnt a lot from you. The credit union movement has lost a good sound CEO. But we will live on your legacy Colm in your honour, that the credit union is a member service. We thank you for all you did, all you gave and shared with us.”

The staff, paramedics, fire crews and Portlaoise hospital staff were thanked at the funeral mass.

The mass was celebrated by Fr Aidan Kierans, along with Mountmellick PP Fr Micheál Murphy, and Castledermot PP Fr Tom Kennedy.