Jail for flatscreen TV theft from Laois Tesco

A three month jail sentence was handed down to a woman who stole a flatscreen tv from Tesco in Laois.

Michelle Ward, 37, of 207 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise admitted taking goods with a total value of €332 from Tesco in Portlaoise on May 8 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the woman, who has 98 previous convictions, walked into the store and took a flatscreen television, a doll and a jacket without paying.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client “has been ravaged by heroin addiction for most of her adult life”.

He described the crime as an act of desperation and said the accused, who appeared via videolink, “looks a million times better on the screen today”.

Mr Fitzgerald said the goods were recovered in saleable condition so there was no loss to the injured party. He said his client is now in a methadone clinic and was “making great strides” on the road to recovery and might benefit from a probation report.

Judge Andrew Cody pointed out that the offence had only occurred five months ago. He also noted the number of previous convictions. “I am sure there have been plenty of probation reports before,” he said. He jailed the woman for three months and fixed recognisance in case of appeal.