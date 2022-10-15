Banned driver stopped speeding near school claim Laois gardaí

Garda were busy in the roads in Laois week with motorists facing days in court as a result one of whom the guards claim was speeding near a school.
The Laois Offaly Division gave an update.
They said the Laois Roads Policing Unit conducted speed enforcement checks in Killeshin on Thursday morning, October 14 during school drop off times following local concerns.
"One driver who was stopped for a speeding offence was also found to be disqualified from driving. The driver was arrested and have been charged to appear before Carlow District Court," said.
Meanwhile, Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped a cars speeding on the motorway.
"The driver failed the road side breath test and was arrested. In a separate incident a driver was stopped travelling at 182 kmph in a 120kmph zone. Prosecutions to follow in both cases," say the gardaí.
