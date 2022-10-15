HSE responds after residents removed from threatened Laois mental health centre

Clients moved out of a threatened Laois mental health health unit would have been transferred out of necessity due to their physical health needs according to the HSE.

The health authority also says an independent appraisal on Erkina House in Rathdowney, which now accommodates 10 people, is nearing completion.

The HSE responded to queries from the Leinster Express / Laois Live after the Rathdowney Action Group Against the Eviction of our residents from Erkina House (RAGE) action group were dismayed by the decision to move two residents without consultation.

The were also concerned about the status of the independent report which was commissioned by the HSE after residents, families and local people opposed a decision to shut the facility and transfer residents to Tullamore.

The HSE issued a lenghty explanation around how residents care and needs are managed.

It said all clients of Laois/Offaly Rehab & Recovery mental health service are under the care of a consultant led multidisciplinary team (MDT), which includes representation from medical, nursing, occupational therapy and social work professionals.

It said the MDT works collaboratively in a person centred way with each client, in undertaking a biopsychosocial assessment of their needs to inform the development a person centred recovery focused individual care plan (ICP).

It said the family / chosen advocates are involved in this process, with the consent of the client, which is clearly documented in each ICP. It said a person’s ICP is regularly reviewed jointly by the MDT and the client in line with agreed review dates. Family/chosen advocates may attend ICP review meetings with the consent of the client. In every case all ICPs are reviewed at least 6 monthly.

The HSE said that as with all 24 hour supervised high support community mental health residences there is flow through the service, which is in response to the biopsychosocial needs of each individual. This is outlined in national mental health policy, Sharing the Vision (2020 p54) community rehabilitation residences depend on a multi-disciplinary team to support and enable the person concerned to move towards independent community living accommodation.

It said examples of client flow are: in supporting the person’s recovery journey they may be transferred to a medium support community residence, whilst others may be discharged to independent living.

If through ongoing MDT assessment there is evidence that the client’s physical needs have outweighed their mental health needs, leading in some cases to an increased risk of further physical deterioration, the HSE said MDT support is offered collaboratively with the client and their family/chosen advocate in choosing long-term care options. This may include transfer to a community nursing unit or nursing home.

The HSE, which has previously says Erkina House is unsuitable, said that in all these examples, the client remains under the care of the community mental health service with mental health and recovery needs met on a case by case individual basis using an assertive outreach approach as part of their ICP.

The HSE concluded the statement with a brief status report on the review of Erkina House. It said the independent organisation conducting the options appraisal inclusive of stakeholder consultation is near to completion. It said they are awaiting an independent architect’s report on the building that was conducted in line with the HSE & Housing Agency (2016) Design for Mental Health Housing Housing Design Guidelines to Promote Independent Living and Mental Health Recovery.