Forgotten Pathe film last shown in Portarlington in 1960s to be screened this week

Still from the film
A forgotten Pathe film shot in the midlands in 1921 and last screened in Portarlington in the 1960s is to be aired again this week.
In 1921 Pathe were commissioned by the Bracknagh Turf Cooperative to make a film about the Cooperative's plans to raise funds for the National Cause by selling sods of turf in America. The film was to reference the story of the ‘Ballynowlart Martyrs' as well as the cattle drives on the Ballynowlart Estate.
The film was never completed and was forgotten until it was rediscovered in the early 1960s when it was shown in Portarlington and Rathangan.
It has now been edited and a newly composed soundtrack by Declan Aungier added. The film will be given its first public showing in Bracknagh, some 101 years after it was originally commissioned and will be accompanied by a short talk and an exhibition of stills taken from the film.
This event is a joint venture between Bracknagh Heritage Group and Creative Rathangan Meitheal/ Bracknagh Community Association. Larry Fullam from Rathangan, will be speaking on a film he discovered on the Ballynowlart Massacre and the Turf Co Operative.
The event takes place this Thursday, October 20 in Bracknagh Hall at 8pm. The eircode for the hall is R51 CD85
