Safety measures urged following tourist death at Rock of Dunamase in Laois

Road safety measures are being sought at the site where an American tourist was killed in Laois last week.

The Rock of Dunamase is to get a proper visitor carpark, but not until 2024 or later. In the meantime, work must be done says a Laois county councillor.

On Friday October 7, Colorado woman Laura Jones, 59, was killed when she was struck by a car while standing in the small parking area at the foot of the Rock of Dunamase hilltop castle.

Her husband, aged in his 60s was also injured. Both were holidaying in Ireland with their two adult daughters.

A teenage male driver was arrested and later released, with a Garda investigation underway.

Cllr Willie Aird has now urged Laois County Council to make the roads safer.

"We need to put some measures in place. Put something in place for safety, there are narrow roads there. If money needs to be got, do so, for remedial work. We are talking a while before a carpark if archeological digs are needed first," he said at the October 18 monthly meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Thomasina Connell had tabled a motion to the meeting, asking for an update on Laois County Council's planned carpark. She offered sympathy to the bereaved family.

"I want to express my sympathy to the lady's family. I was very distressed to hear about it. I had lodged my motion beforehand.

"I am glad to see the carpark is going ahead. The history there is phenomenal and I don't see why we don't do more with it. I know there are a lot of costs associated and I am not surprised that we need to do a lot of studies, that's standard in a project like this. It is slow progress. I hope that in summer 2024 there will be parking up there so we can make a real go of this as a tourist stop. It is one of the highlights of Leinster, not alone Laois," Cllr Connell said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded her motion, but said that the death has concerned local residents.

"There is a huge dampener out there with residents, with this very serious incident. All our work to bring people there, and it is great to see them stop, but this fatality is difficult to comprehend. Residents are very upset.

"There are huge crowds up there. Because of Covid it was discovered by a lot of people, and also because of our promotion of it on brochures throughout Ireland and with tourism companies," he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald also offered sympathies, and said that residents also request that the Rock of Dunamaise get a "cleanup" of brambles, shrubs and grass.

Cllr Noel Tuohy said his daughter lives near the Rock, and said it is under utilised.

Laois County Council officer Dom Reddin in response to the motion, said that several studies were carried out regarding a carpark, including a Visual Impact Assessment and Geophysical studies, as recommended by the National Monuments service.

"Surveys revealed a landscape which contains a large number of possible archaeological and agricultural anomalies.

"Agreement has been reached with a landowner to purchase a site subject to Part 8 planning for a carpark. It is envisaged this Part 8 will be brought before the council by January 2023 and the sale closed in February 2023. The car park development will then be considered subject to funding," Mr Reddin said.