19 Oct 2022

Laois under Met Eireann Yellow alert due to 24 hour rain deluge

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 Oct 2022 12:10 AM

Laois is among the counties facing a 24 hour rain deluge which has caused Met Eireann to issue Orange and Yellow weather warnings.

Laois is one five counties under a 24 hour Met Éireann Status Yellow alert.

It warns of heavy rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

The alert is valid from 00:00 Wednesday to 00:00 Thursday for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary.

A similar Yellow alert is valid from 4am on Wednesday for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath.

The 24 hour Status Orange rain warning covers Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow.

National Forecast issued by Met Eireann issued at 9.17pm on October 18.

Tuesday Night

Becoming wet tonight as rain in the southwest spreads northeastwards over Munster, Leinster, Connacht and parts of south Ulster. Thunderstorms possible also. Heavy downpours will lead to localised flooding. Breezy with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally, but milder in the south and southwest.

Wednesday: The rain will continue moving northeastwards tomorrow morning and will linger in parts of Ulster and north Leinster into the afternoon, while most other parts of the country see a drier spell. Further rain will move into the south and southwest later in the afternoon though and will move up across the country through the evening and early night. The rain will be heavy and possibly thundery at times which will cause localised flooding. It will be breezy and blustery too in a fresh to strong and gusty easterly wind. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

National Outlook

On Wednesday night the rain will clear northeastwards and it'll be largely dry for a time. Temperatures won't fall below 9 to 12 degrees and the fresh and gusty easterly winds will ease and veer southerly for a time.

Many places dry on Thursday with sunny spells. Cloudier weather in the south will rain and drizzle over southern counties. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast to east winds.

Outbreaks of rain in the south early on Thursday night will extend northwards overnight. Another mild night with temperatures not falling below 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds.

There'll be widespread showers or longer spells of rain on Friday with a clearance from the south in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.

On Saturday the winds will become southerly for a time and there'll be a good deal of dry weather, still a few showers around though and winds will become easterly again during the day.

There's little change expected for the rest of the weekend with low pressure continuing to extend an easterly wind with rain or showers at times over the country.

 

 

