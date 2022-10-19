Search

19 Oct 2022

Evidence given in Midlands court was 'cock and bull story'

Evidence given in Midlands court was 'cock and bull story'

Judge has colour description of what he was told

Reporter:

Court Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:53 AM

A MAN convicted of breaking the speed limit and driving with illegally tinted windows was given until January 2023 to donate €1,000 to the court poor box or be disqualified from driving.

Before the court recently in Tullamore was Jonathen Temperli, Ardnurcher, Horseleap, Co. Westmeath.

Judge Andrew Cody described Mr Temperli's evidence as a “cock and bull” story and said he had called Garda Patrick McGee's credibility into question.

In his evidence Garda McGee said that on March 16, 2021 he stopped a Mercedes car on the Srah road, in Tullamore. The driver of the vehicle was Mr Temperli who had been travelling at a speed of 75k in a 50k zone. In addition both the passenger and driver side windows of the vehicle were tinted.

Garda McGee told the defendant he was going to carry out a test on the windows of the car. He told Judge Cody that the car windows must have 65% visibility to pass.Garda McGee's colleague, Garda Cullinan drove back into Tullamore to get the window testing equipment, which he said took about 10 to 15 minutes.

However, Mr Temperli lowered both the driver and passenger seat windows and refused to allow the test to be carried out. In addition he refused to wear a facemask.

The defendant said he suffered from migraines and asthma and was on three types of medication. He was on his way to a medical appointment. Garda McGee said he allowed him to drive the car away to his appointment.

On May 11, 2021, Garda McGee, stopped a Mercedes on the Roscrea Road in Birr which was speeding. He said again he noticed the windows on the car were tinted. He said the female driver said she had the loan of the car. Garda McGee rang the owner who was Mr Temperli and he became quite abusive on the phone.

Solicitor for the defendant, Aisling Maloney handed photographs of the car to Judge Cody and said Mr Temperli would say that at a certain angle the windows can look tinted. Ms Maloney said her client would also say he got out of the car and told the garda to do whatever tests he wanted to do.

Taking to the witness stand, Mr Temperili said he let down the window when he was pulled over by Garda McGee. He said he had a chest infection and told Garda McGee he was on his way to an appointment.

He said he was asked for his licence and Garda McGee also said you “have a HGV licence, I want to know who you work for.”

Mr Temperli said he was taken aback by this and didn't think it was relevant. He said at this stage he was nearly an hour at the side of the road. He said he could see Garda McGee taking a photo of the driving licence, but he said Garda McGee told him he was scanning it. Mr Temperli said when he asked for his licence back he was told ''you will get it when I'm good and ready.''

Strategically placed price tag on statuette in window of Portlaoise charity shop

Judge Andrew Cody described Mr Temperli's evidence as a “cock and bull story” and said he had dug a hole for himself. He said he was considering a two year disqualification.

He initially imposed a fine of €2,000, however, Mr Temperli said he was on the breadline .

Judge Cody reduced the fine to €1,000 and adjourned the penalty until January, adding that if he didn't make the contribution on that day then he would disqualify him for two years.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media