Woman allegedly had fireworks in Laois

A woman was served with a book of evidence for allegedly possessing fireworks in Laois.
Roxeanne Cawley, 29, of 1 Derrycloney, Mountmellick charged with possessing fireworks for sale or supply at the address on October 12, 2021.
She was served with a book of evidence at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court. She is due to appear before the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on October 25.
Flowers left at the scene of US tourist Laura Jone's death at the Rock of Dunamaise, Laois. Photo: Leinster Express
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.