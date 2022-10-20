Illicit 'Manchester' cigarettes worth €2 mill smuggled as chips

Revenue Commissioner officers have seized a huge haul of illegal cigarettes which were being smuggled into Ireland in fake potato chip packaging.

A statement said that on Tuesday, October 18, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 2.5 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €1.98 million.

"The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Manchester’, were discovered in a consignment declared as ‘potato chips’ that had originated in Spain," said Revenue.

A man in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing said the statement which added that the search was carried out under warrant at a commercial premises in The Ward area of County Meath.

They added that the haul represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of about €1.5 million.

Revenue say the seizure is part of its ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.