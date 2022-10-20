Statuette status changes radically in Laois charity shop

A statuette in the widow of Portlaoise charity shop is bearing all following the removal of a not so discreet tag.

The Greco-Roman styled male figurine had been placed in the shop window of the St Vincent De Paul shop in Portlaoise with a yellow tag over his mid-rift.

The Leinster Express / Laois Live reported on this stating that the covering had been 'strategically placed' as below.

However, in the wake of the report and publication of the picture, the offending tag has since been removed and the statuette is now free from all retail paraphernalia flanked by a lovely pair of ladies winkle picker ankle boots.

It's sure to make a lovely gift for somebody and the staff at the shop have lots more items on sale, proceeds from which will go to helping the less well off in Portlaoise and Laois.

The charity's goal is to fight poverty in all its forms through the practical assistance to people in need. The Portlaoise team offer direct, personal assistance that is non-judgemental and based on the need of the individual or family.

In addition they provide a wide range of services for vulnerable people through our local offices, shops, resource centres, housing, daycare and holiday schemes amongst other things.

So get down to the Dublin Road and grab yourself a bargain and help the St Vincent De Paul help others! Get directions here.