IN PICTURES: Fond farewells to two Laois school teachers

A Laois school has bid a fond farewell to two of its longest serving teachers.

Two teachers departing Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise together had amassed over 60 years of dedicated service to the school.

Mr Aidan Heveran and Mrs Margaret Miller both taught their last of what must have been thousands of classes on Thursday morning, October 6, before enjoying a program of events to mark their final day.

Aidan Heveran arrived in Portlaoise straight out of college in September 1980 to take up his very first teaching post. The fresh-faced Tuam native could scarcely have thought that he would remain in the same school for over four decades.

A Business, Economics and Maths teacher, Aidan devoted his life to his vocation, guiding thousands of students to achieve remarkable results under his tutelage. His enthusiasm for his subjects was matched by a mission to make secondary school life as fun as possible and the steady stream of well-wishers included past students who left Scoil Chríost Rí as far back as the 1980s.

Despite arriving a little later in her teaching career, Margaret Miller played an equally important role in the fabric of her new school. After many years teaching in Rathcoole, Margaret’s Scoil Chríost Rí teaching career commenced in 2001.

Since then she became the face of Geography in the school, and her passion for her subject ensured it remains one of the most popular students choices for Leaving Cert students at Scoil Chriost Ri. Like Aidan, past and present students were on hand all day to wish her well.

The school marked the occasion with a presentation ceremony by the students, parents council presentation and a tree-planting ceremony attended by the entire school community where Head Girls Caoimhe Moore and Nanette Oiboh briefly encapsulated the school’s debt of gratitude for their outstanding commitment and dedication to the students of Scoil Chríost Rí. They were wished every happiness in their retirement.