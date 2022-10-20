Lack of action on Laois Covid memorial area 'an insult'

A Laois councillor has labelled “an insult” the lack of action by Laois County Council to create a place of reflection for the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Noel Tuohy demands to know what has been done to create such a space, first requested by him in a motion to Portlaoise Municipal District in July 2021.

Back then Laois County Council suggested creating a woodland as a memorial, as a Nurse a Tree initiative, which plants trees to thank frontline healthcare staff.

This October, Cllr Touhy tabled another motion asking for an update.

He was informed by Director of Services Donal Brennan in a written response to the motion, that the council held a commemorative event at Fitzmaurice Place in March.

Mr Brennan said they had sought consultancy tenders for a public woodland, but “regrettably no tenders were received”, and that the council is open to suggestions for an area of reflection.

“I consider that a bit of an insult. I was stopped two days ago by a woman who lost her husband of 40 years, asking will people remember him.

“If it was a war there would be a memorial. Here we are two years later and you can't get anyone to do the job. The funerals were not as you normally have to aid the grieving process. A memorial would serve into the future, we owe it to the community.

“I told Donal that that a man is prepared to inscribe a stone to go with a seat. The town park was suggested,” Cllr Tuohy said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded. Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that a garden and seats were recently installed at Rathmoyle Junction in Abbeyleix, to remember the dead and thank frontline staff, and that it is well used.