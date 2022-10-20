Search

20 Oct 2022

Lack of action on Laois Covid memorial area 'an insult'

Lack of action on Laois Covid memorial area 'an insult'

Cllr Noel Touhy looks on as candles are placed at the The Covid commemoration in Fitzmaurice Place in March 2022.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Oct 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois councillor has labelled “an insult” the lack of action by Laois County Council to create a place of reflection for the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Noel Tuohy demands to know what has been done to create such a space, first requested by him in a motion to Portlaoise Municipal District in July 2021.

Back then Laois County Council suggested creating a woodland as a memorial, as a Nurse a Tree initiative, which plants trees to thank frontline healthcare staff.

This October, Cllr Touhy tabled another motion asking for an update.

He was informed by Director of Services Donal Brennan in a written response to the motion, that the council held a commemorative event at Fitzmaurice Place in March.

Mr Brennan said they had sought consultancy tenders for a public woodland, but “regrettably no tenders were received”, and that the council is open to suggestions for an area of reflection.

“I consider that a bit of an insult. I was stopped two days ago by a woman who lost her husband of 40 years, asking will people remember him.

“If it was a war there would be a memorial. Here we are two years later and you can't get anyone to do the job. The funerals were not as you normally have to aid the grieving process. A memorial would serve into the future, we owe it to the community.

Laois winners feature prominently at National Heritage Awards

Bollards urged at Laois school where cars 'clipping' children on bicycle lane

“I told Donal that that a man is prepared to inscribe a stone to go with a seat. The town park was suggested,” Cllr Tuohy said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded. Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that a garden and seats were recently installed at Rathmoyle Junction in Abbeyleix, to remember the dead and thank frontline staff, and that it is well used.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media