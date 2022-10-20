Search

20 Oct 2022

Return of popular Laois GAA club's Halloween Pumpkin Patch

Return of popular Laois community Halloween Pumpkin Patch

Enjoying a previous Pumpkin Patch at Clonad GAA

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Oct 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A hugely popular Halloween event in Laois is back again this year.

The Pumpkin Patch at Clonad GAA field just outside Portlaoise once again promises a weekend full of community spirit, as  well as a few witches and ghouls.

The only charges are for the locally grown pumpkins, as well as the tasty treats, but the rest of the fun is entirely free.

The organisers are offering pumpkin picking in the patch, a haunted maze, fun and games, pumpking carving, local musicians, cute photo opportunities, and fancy dress prizes.

There will be hot food, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, patch hot dogs and fresh baked goods at the Patch Cafe.

There is no need to book and no admission fee, just go along and join them on the October bank holiday to celebrate Halloween.

The event is open on Sunday and Monday 11am to 3pm, October 30 and 31. The location is Clonad GAA field, Laois. R32 X4O3

Local News

