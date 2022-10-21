Big winner in a Laois GAA club's lotto

There was one big winner in the Rathdowney GAA lotto when the numbers were drawn on October 18.
Congratulations to Alan Killeen who collects a handy €14,600 for being the only player to have all four numbers in the draw.
His lucky digits were: 3, 7, 11, 16.
The 10 winners of €15 were: Billy Percy, Catherine Fitzpatrick, Geraldine Mullins, Michealla McKelvey, Linda Whelan, Hilda Finane, Brendan Dowling, Breda Kinsella, Jack Cahill, Padraig Rafter.
Next week’s Rathdowney jackpot will €2,000. Tickets can be purchased in all shops or from any local promoter.
Lotto draws are important fundraisers for Rathdowney and GAA clubs right around Laois and Ireland. The clubs appreciate all support.
