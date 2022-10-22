Search

22 Oct 2022

Laois Martial Arts takes 3 top spots at the World Kickboxing Championships

Laois Martial Arts takes 3 top spots at the World Kickboxing Championships

by Liz White photos

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

22 Oct 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Kickboxers, Abigial McPartlan (8yrs) and Shane Allison (16yrs) competed recently in the World Kickboxing Championships, in Jesolo, Italy. Both fighters, train out of Laois Martial Arts, in Mountmellick. They traveled as part of Team Ireland, competing in Point Fighting, Light Contact, and Kick Light. Both fighters qualified for the World Championships by winning the All Irelands in their respective styles back in May.

Abigail secured her place by winning the Under 8’s -30kg in Point Fighting. Shane won Double All Irelands, in the -74kg Light Contact and Kick Light. Both athletes had been training up to 5 nights a week ahead of the championships. Coach Shane Culleton commented, “ to be an athlete of that level, at any age, takes massive dedication and focus, This cannot be achieved without the same level of dedication and focus from parents as well”.

Shane was the first to compete in the event, winning 4 fights in Light Contact, narrowly losing out to England in the semi-final. Shane would then go on to win two fights in the Kick Light, beating Turkey along the way and before bowing out to Spain. Coach Shane Culleton commented ” Shane was terrific for his first World Championships.

Competing in one style at an elite level is amazing; both styles are phenomenal. I have no doubt, that Shane will be a European Champion next year followed closely by the World Championships the following year”. Shane comes away from the World Championships with a well-earned bronze medal.

Abigail took to the mats to compete against Hungary, giving a great account of herself, and securing a bronze medal. She was then selected to be part of the team event with 3 other Team Ireland Members, securing a 2 nd place medal in the team
event. The WAKO World Championships, places the number one fighters from every country against each other, over the 7-day event.

Ireland was placed 4th overall in the medals table. Not a small task by any means for our small country. Coach Shane
Culleton commented further, “To compete on the world stage, coming from a small town, shows all the up-and-coming kids, that they can be the best if they truly believe in themselves and have a clear vision of what they want”.

