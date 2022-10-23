Team Hope shoebox for Christmas full swing in Laois community

Preparations have begun to send Chistmas Shoebox from Laois to children in developing countries.

Members of Borris in Ossory ICA will be filling shoeboxes for the Team Hope Christmas Children’s Shoebox Appeal in St Canice’s Hall on Wednesday November 2.

They say this is a very deserving charity which provides Christmas gifts to needy children abroad who might not otherwise receive a visit from Santa Claus.

Anyone who wishes to donate items for the shoeboxes can do so by contacting Helen Kavanagh or any ICA member.

Suitable items include caps, scarves, gloves, socks, colouring books, copies, pens, crayons, colouring pencils, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and small toys such as doll, ball, game, teddy bear, car etc. Sweets well in date are also very acceptable.

Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal is an annual campaign that delivers gifts straight into the hands of children affected by poverty. Often these shoebox gifts are the only gift that a child will receive at Christmas.

Since 2010, with the help of communities like Borris-in-Ossory, Team Hope says it has delivered over 2.1 million Shoebox gifts to Vulnerable Children across the world.