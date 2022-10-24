Laois community wants your to help renew its dazzling daffodils

Some 15 years since Durrow decided to dazzle with daffodils, the local Tidy Towns wants your help to add a fresh splash of spring colour to the Laois village.

The original fundraiser saw the Tidy Towns getting sponsorship for bags of bulbs for on the approach roads into Durrow.

"You may have noticed that the burst of spring yellow has not been as bright lately and in particular on the Abbeyleix road.

"We are reaching out to the community both at home and abroad to sponsor a bag of bulbs," they say.

If you’d like to do so, ypu can sponsor online or if you’d like to sponsor any amount towards the bulbs you can do so by dropping an envelope marked Durrow Tidy Towns to Lawlors Gala in the square or to our treasurer Rita Casey.

"This would also make a great Christmas gift for family and friends," say the community.

https://durrowscarecrowfestival.com/community-shop/ for details on purchasing