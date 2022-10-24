Tree roots damaging Main Street footpath in Laois

Tree roots are causing a footpath to rise and creating a potential hazard on the Main Street of a Laois town.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy asked: “that this council carry out a safety assessment of the trees on the footpaths on Main Street, Stradbally.”
Cllr McEvoy said it was unfortunate and he “wouldn’t want to see trees pulled down” but they can’t be left as they are.
In his response at the latest Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will arrange to meet the Elected Member to review the trees of concern and will arrange for an arborist to advise on any issues ahead of any works.”
