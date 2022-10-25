Willie Maher and Laois GAA have announced the backroom team for the Laois Senior Hurlers in 2023

Willie Maher was announced as the Laois Senior Hurling Manager in early September.
The Ballingarry man, who led the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland glory back in 2012, agreed to take on the role on an initial two-year term, with the option of a further year. Today his backroom team for the 2023 Hurling season was announced.
Waterford legend Dan Shanahan will join Maher's backroom team in a coach selector role. In his playing days, Shanahan won four Munster titles with the Waterford Senior Hurling team. He was a key component in Waterford reaching their first All-Ireland final in forty-five years in 2008. A year earlier Shanahan won Hurler of the year at the All-Star awards.
Brian Horgan has also been announced as selector and goalkeeping coach. He formed part of Michael Ryan's backroom team during his tenure with Tipperary Seniors.
Eamon Jackman and Sean Flynn make up a dream team that will be hoping to guide Laois back into the Liam McCarthy following the disappointing relegation from the competition in 2022
