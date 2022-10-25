Search

25 Oct 2022

Willie Maher and Laois GAA have announced the backroom team for the Laois Senior Hurlers in 2023

Willie Maher and Laois GAA have announced the backroom team for the Laois Senior Hurlers in 2023

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

25 Oct 2022 7:53 PM

Willie Maher was announced as the Laois Senior Hurling Manager in early September. 

The Ballingarry man, who led the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland glory back in 2012, agreed to take on the role on an initial two-year term, with the option of a further year. Today his backroom team for the 2023 Hurling season was announced. 

Waterford legend Dan Shanahan will join Maher's backroom team in a coach selector role. In his playing days, Shanahan won four Munster titles with the Waterford Senior Hurling team. He was a key component in Waterford reaching their first All-Ireland final in forty-five years in 2008. A year earlier Shanahan won Hurler of the year at the All-Star awards. 

Brian Horgan has also been announced as selector and goalkeeping coach. He formed part of Michael Ryan's backroom team during his tenure with Tipperary Seniors. 

Eamon Jackman and Sean Flynn make up a dream team that will be hoping to guide Laois back into the Liam McCarthy following the disappointing relegation from the competition in 2022

Laois have a new hurling minor manager as Qualter steps aside

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media