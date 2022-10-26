Search

26 Oct 2022

Sadness at death of Laois charity shop volunteer

Sadness at death of Laois charity shop volunteer

The late Philip O'Brien

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Oct 2022 1:23 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Many condolences have been offered to the family of a Laois charity shop volunteer who has died.

Philip O'Brien from 4 Ashley Gardens, Portlaoise, Laois and formerly Athy, Kildare, died on Monday, October 24.

He was a familiar face to many in the Portlaoise community, behind the counter of the Oxfam shop in Portlaoise.

Many people have offered sympathies.

"Rest in peace Philip. It was a pleasure meeting you years ago when Simon Campbell did work experience in your shop. Lovely man," said Nicole Caroline Houlihan.

"Ah lord so very sorry to hear of Phils passing. Great memories of working with him in Tretorn...God rest your soul Philip," Angela Connell said.

"So sorry to hear of the passing of Philip. A lovely gentleman. Sincere sympathy to his family and friends. Rest in peace," the staff of All Occasions Florists said.

"So sad to hear of the passing of Philip worked with him in tretorn years ago my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time May he rip," Martina O'Brien said.

Philip passed away peacefully in the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his family. He is sadly missed by his sisters, Chris (O'Connor), Mary (O'Brien) and Patricia (Berry). Also his nieces, nephews, brother in law, his cousin Ned Martin, neighbours and friends.

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

MEMORY LANE in pictures: Captivating Laois night for Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise

Philip will repose in the Presentation Chapel Stradbally on Thursday evening at 6 o clock with recital of the Rosary at 8 o clock.

Removal by Whelehan Funeral Director's on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 11 o clock Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on http://www.parishofathy.ie/

Cremation service to follow in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.20pm. Philip's cremation service will be live streamed on https://www.d trust.ie/location/Newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St James Hospital, Dublin.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media