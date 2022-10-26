Sadness at death of Laois charity shop volunteer

Many condolences have been offered to the family of a Laois charity shop volunteer who has died.

Philip O'Brien from 4 Ashley Gardens, Portlaoise, Laois and formerly Athy, Kildare, died on Monday, October 24.

He was a familiar face to many in the Portlaoise community, behind the counter of the Oxfam shop in Portlaoise.

Many people have offered sympathies.

"Rest in peace Philip. It was a pleasure meeting you years ago when Simon Campbell did work experience in your shop. Lovely man," said Nicole Caroline Houlihan.

"Ah lord so very sorry to hear of Phils passing. Great memories of working with him in Tretorn...God rest your soul Philip," Angela Connell said.

"So sorry to hear of the passing of Philip. A lovely gentleman. Sincere sympathy to his family and friends. Rest in peace," the staff of All Occasions Florists said.

"So sad to hear of the passing of Philip worked with him in tretorn years ago my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time May he rip," Martina O'Brien said.



Philip passed away peacefully in the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his family. He is sadly missed by his sisters, Chris (O'Connor), Mary (O'Brien) and Patricia (Berry). Also his nieces, nephews, brother in law, his cousin Ned Martin, neighbours and friends.

Philip will repose in the Presentation Chapel Stradbally on Thursday evening at 6 o clock with recital of the Rosary at 8 o clock.

Removal by Whelehan Funeral Director's on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 11 o clock Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on http://www.parishofathy.ie/

Cremation service to follow in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.20pm. Philip's cremation service will be live streamed on https://www.d trust.ie/location/Newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St James Hospital, Dublin.