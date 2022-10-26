Woman arrested for being drunk in Laois

Portlaoise District Court
A woman who was arrested for her own safety has been fined €100.
Christina Kenny, 54, of 3524 Bishopsland, Kildare admitted being drunk in Portlaoise on February 22 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant was “very drunk” at the bus stop on JFL Avenue at 5.05pm in the day. The woman, who has six previous convictions, was arrested for her own safety, he said.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had received bad news from the hospital that day and had begun drinking.
Judge Andrew Cody fined the woman €100 at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
