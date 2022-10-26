Concerns raised over lorries near a Laois quarry

Councillors want action taken to improve road safety near a quarry in Ballyadams.

Cllr Aidan Mullins raised the issue at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

He asked: “That Laois County Council carry out a survey on local road L-3953 with a view to lowering the speed limit.”

Cllr Mullins said it was a narrow road and there was heavy traffic coming from the quarry. He said residents are concerned about the traffic and while there had been a meeting before between the council and Roadstone, he felt another meeting was needed as he wasn’t sure the contracted drivers were aware of the issues.

Cllr Aisling Moran said “the roads are quite narrow so even the sides of the roads are being taken out of it.”

“I think a serious meeting needs to be had with Roadstone in relation to this. Ideally what should be done is that should have a roadway connecting to the main road to the quarry, through a field or whatever, I don’t care how it’s done,” said Cllr Moran.

“If they have to go back to planning which they will soon, the locals have to step up. They need to say exactly how they feel about this,” she remarked.

She said people are “very irate about this” and suggested the operators be fined if their lorries used roads other than the two agreed with the council in planning.

Cllr Mullins asked for another meeting with Roadstone. He said it was necessary to reinforce the message from the residents.

Cllr Mullins cited all the local complaints of cars having to almost put two wheels into the ditch “to avoid being sideswiped by the trucks” and he asked what powers the council to change the speed limit.

Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said the council doesn’t have powers to alter the speed limits. However, he noted there was a review of speed limits due to take place shortly and the council would have input in relation to it.

Mr McVeigh said “Laois County Council will arrange for a speed survey to be carried out on this section of road in Ballintubbert.”

Cllr Moran said “there is boreens there with 80km and you wouldn’t do 30km on them and then there’s other roads, big wide roads with 50km and it should be 80kms on them,” she remarked.

However, Mr McVeigh said the speed limits can only be changed as part of a national review of roads. He told the meeting that the council would be consulted on the roads.

Cllr Fleming said Roadstone had responded to concerns in the past and brought in health and safety measures. “They told their drivers be careful on that road and to drive safely,

“It’s an issue, I accept it is an issue. The problem is the roads are very narrow and you can’t widen them. The roads are not good, they need to be redone,” he said.

“They have done their best to train and talk to their drivers and contractors and all that,” he remarked.

Cllr Mullins didn’t believe they had done enough, although he acknowledged the possibility that new contracted drivers may be working for the company since the meeting was last held.

Cllr Moran pointed out that it was a safety issue impacting children cycling to school or walking in the area.

She argued that “under their new planning permission Roadstone should be made put in a new access road and barred from using the roads in the area.” Cllr Moran expressed her belief that a new planning permission would be required by the quarry operator soon.