Busy Laois town centre road to close next week

A busy road in a Laois town is to close for the upcoming working week for roadworks.

Laois County Council has notified residents of a road closure in Mountmellick, which has already seen months of roadworks since the start of summer.

They now intend to close the Irishtown road from the N80 roundabout to the Davitt Road roundabout, from Tuesday to Friday, November 1 to 4.

The road is to be dug up and resurfaced.

Motorists passing through Mountmellick on the N80 road from Portlaoise to Tullamore, will be delayed due to Stop Go temporary traffic lights at the Irishtown roundabout.

There will also be a Stop Go system at the Davitt Road roundabout.

The road, locally referred to as The Long Barn, goes past St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit but contractors Carroll Quarry Ltd have stated that "access is to be maintained to the hospital at all times".

It is also the road to St Joseph's GNS and Scoil Phádraig Naofa BNS but the primary schools will be on mid-term break for the week.

Local residents will be given access at all times, and have been asked not to park on the road for the week.