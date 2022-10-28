Forensic expert to give clues on how science solves crimes when he speaks in Portlaoise

The application of science to solving murders and a variety of other crimes is set to be explored when an expert in the field speaks in Laois as part of Midlands Science Week.

After two years of online delivery due to the impact of Covid 19, the Midlands Science Festival is back this year all across the midlands, with a range of activities for all age groups.

Running from November 13th to November 20th, the Midlands Science Festival is back in person and one of the highlights include an evening in Portlaoise about the science involved in solving crimes.

The organisers say it is widely acknowledged now that science plays a key role in solving crime and some of the most popular tv shows and podcasts explore how this works. You will have a chance to discuss this work in person on Friday November 18th at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise.

Brian Gibson of Forensic Science Ireland will share how his work helps solving crimes in Ireland and he will also explore his recent work on drugs, sexual assault and related issues.

The forensics expert has spent his career working in crime and forensic science and has a wealth of scientific information and stories to share, how science can make a difference in fighting crime.

Due to the issues which will be discussed at this event, this event is over 16s only. An area at the event will be set up as a crime scene with clues for attendees to use to solve the crime, using the QR code reader on their smartphones.

The crime scene will be live from 7pm on the night. A similar event was held for the Midlands Science Festival six years ago and sold out in one day with a waiting list in operation,

So attendees to this event are encouraged to book early and to let Midlands Science know if they can’t attend, so tickets can be reallocated.

Forensic Science Ireland is an associated office of the Department of Justice. The people working at FSI are mainly trained scientists and analysts supported by administration staff. They work together to deliver to best international standards, independent expert opinion, advice, training and research to support the Irish Criminal Justice system.

Established in 1975 to provide a scientific service to the Criminal Justice System by analysing samples submitted from crime scenes and providing expert evidence in criminal trials, FSI embraces the ever increasing advances in forensic science and continues to fulfil their remit in Ireland’s criminal justice system.

Booking for the event is now open and all details are available on www.midlandsscience.ie and on social media channels. The Midlands Science Festival is supported by Science Foundation Ireland, as part of national Science Week.