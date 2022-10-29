Funding application lodged for Laois section of path shared with Offaly

A funding application has been lodged for a footpath stretching between Laois and Offaly in Portarlington.

Cllr Aidan Mullins asked about the footpath at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

He asked :“That Laois County Council give an update on possible funding for a new footpath on the Bog Road, Portarlington from the entrance to Derryounce Walkway to the junction with Botley Lane as previously discussed.”

In reply, Laois Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council has carried out a survey and met with representatives from Offaly County Council at this location. A quotation for the works on the Laois side has been obtained and an Ecological Appropriate Assessment Screening Report has been completed for these works. A funding application was submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) in May 2022 and we are currently awaiting the outcome of this application.”

Mr McVeigh said he understood Offaly County Council has also made an application for funding on their side of the footpath.

Cllr Mullins said it would be great to see progress on the footpath.