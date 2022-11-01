'Laois is the jam in the doughnut' Port Art Collective elated at award

Just one year after formation, a large and vibrant group of varied Laois artists has won a prestigious county award in the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards.

Port Art Collective has over 80 members from in and around the town who represent many strands of the arts, and they are determined to make their community and Laois full of vibrancy and art, as well as supporting each other to forge decent livings as full time artists.

Last Friday, October 28 three of their members were stunned and delighted to win the award for Arts, Culture and Heritage, at a gala night in the Midlands Park Hotel.

The judge had noted that each of the nominated groups are doing valuable work to enhance the culture and heritage of their areas, whether by creating an event which brings a rural community together around an annual project, providing creative outlets for their young people or by transforming the built heritage.

In deciding upon a winner, the judge said the Port Art Collective reflects what can be achieved by being diverse in the creative sector and embracing all types of creativity in Portarlington, be it visual art, street art or performances giving creatives a place to shine.

Rita O'Loughlin, Louise McSharry and Catherine Territt collected the award on behalf of their group.

“We're absolutely delighted because there's only three of us here tonight but there's over 80 people in our group in Portarlington. People who are from there, who moved there, and we cover all arts.

“We're very much into helping each other, promoting each other's work, we're absolutely chuffed but we really worked hard,” Rita said.

Louise said they only formed last December.

“We had our first event last Christmas, a fair, then music performances, then over 50 of us volunteered at Forest Fest to run the whole children's segment the whole weekend.

“Then we had an amazing Culture Night. We also have Brat Bríds, upcycling scarves based on tradition,” Louise said.

“One of the big reasons we went for the award is we want creatives to be paid for what they do, be it a band or an artist.

“The other reason we set up is to have something for kids who maybe aren't into sport, to show there's another path, another community to welcome them in.

“It's grown much bigger than we expected” she said.

Artists range from spoon carvers to spray painters, to crochet experts, painters, film makers and writers. They connect through meetings at Solas Eco Garden centre and sharing and supporting each other in a Whatsapp group.

"We are hugely honoured to win this award. I'm only involved since January and it's the best thing I've ever done. I've met so many other creative people. This is just the icing on the cake," Catherine said.

"It's just the fact that it's all creative people, our culture, our heritage. It all accumulates together and magic happens when we're together," she said.

"We're all doing all the things that when we were young we were told 'go get a real job'. And here we are, doing a real job, winning awards," Louise added.

"A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes, what we organise. It's so worth it tonight, it pushes you forward to do all the stuff you want to do," she said.

Rita said Covid helped spur the group into existence.

"A lot of new people have moved into Portarlington, probably more than any other town in Laois. A lot of people came in from Dublin, and a lot of talented people came in and mixed with people living in the town who are also very talented. There was a lot of connections made on the commutes to Dublin. That's where a lot of people met each other. then when Covid happened and everyone was at home, we thought well why not do something, and try create a bit of work down here, that helps the community and helps all of us. We can help each other as well.

“It feels like Laois is starting to spark, we feel it in Portarlington, I think it's everywhere. Laois is in the middle of Ireland but we think it's the jam in the middle of the doughnut, the best bit,” Rita said.

The group was one of seven deserving nominees in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category at the annual awards, which are held by Laois County Council, with the Leinster Express as Media Partner, and People First Credit Union as main sponsor.

The other nominees were Killeen community Group, Laois Heritage Society, Frances Harney, Ballyfin, Portlaoise Musical Society, Spink Comhaltas and Laois Youth Dance Ensemble.

John Mulholland, Chief Executive of Laois County Council, presented the runner up prize to Laois Heritage Society, presented with prizemoney of €250.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Thomasina Connell presented Port Art Collective with their award, a Galway Crystal Plate and €500.