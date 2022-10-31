PROPERTY WATCH: Laois town cottage holds good and bad surprises

A cute cottage in a high demand Laois commuter town has both good and bad surprises for viewers.

The Portarlington cottage on Bracklone Street has come on the market for €130,000.

It is in a shockingly derelict condition inside, but an amazing rear garden goes on forever. The home's location in the town centre has clearly guided the asking price, as Portarlington is only 40 minutes by rail from Dublin.

More below these photos.

The buyer who can see past the derelict condition, could restore this town centre two bedroom home and enjoy the self sufficient good life on the allotment style private rear garden.

The house will also qualify for the Government's Croí Conaithe grant, which gives up to €50,000 towards renovations of derelict properties. The new grant is offered only to owner occupiers, not to investors or landlords. It would also qualify for SEAI energy grants.

The overall floor area is 55 m² (592 ft²).

The home is minutes walk from Portarlington Train Station, an Aldi, a Further Education Centre, a Primary Care Centre, a library, a tennis club, primary schools, and the Main Street.

Auctioneers Tom Mcdonald & Associates describe the cottage as having "excellent development potential with Government grants available, mains water, sewerage & electricity. Walking distance to Portarlington Train Station, Schools, Shops & All Amenities. Minutes' Drive to M7 Motorway."