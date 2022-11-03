Traffic needs to be slowed on Laois lane

Signs are needed near Ballacolla to slow traffic near a lane the links onto a busy road.

So believes Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, who called for action at a recent meeting with Laois County Council.

He tabled a motion calling on the local authority to erect signage to slow down traffic at Coburn’s residence and the entrance to Grantstown Lane, Ballacolla.

He said residents were grateful for work during the summer but he said they hope signs would follow.

“It is a hidden entrance and a very busy road,” he said.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, said a new house had been built at the location. He said part of the permission requires the resident to take steps to improve sight lines. Cllr King expected this to be carried out reducing the danger in the process.

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied to Cllr Bergin. He said officials would meet him to review the signage along this route.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.