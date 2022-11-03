Search

03 Nov 2022

Traffic needs to be slowed on Laois lane

Car 'write off' prompts call to curb speeding in Laois village

FILE PHOTO of Slow Down sign / PIXABAY

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

03 Nov 2022 9:53 AM

Signs are needed near Ballacolla to slow traffic near a lane the links onto a busy road.

So believes Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, who called for action at a recent meeting with Laois County Council.

He tabled a motion calling on the local authority to erect signage to slow down traffic at Coburn’s residence and the entrance to Grantstown Lane, Ballacolla.

He said residents were grateful for work during the summer but he said they hope signs would follow.

“It is a hidden entrance and a very busy road,” he said.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, said a new house had been built at the location. He said part of the permission requires the resident to take steps to improve sight lines. Cllr King expected this to be carried out reducing the danger in the process.

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied to Cllr Bergin. He said officials would meet him to review the signage along this route.

Laois dairy expert hopes to be crowned Queen of the Land

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media