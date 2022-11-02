Search

02 Nov 2022

Laois dairy expert hopes to be crowned Queen of the Land

Hazel Seale from Attanagh, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 Nov 2022 2:53 PM

A Laois dairy expert is hoping she has the magic touch to be crowned Queen of the Land for Ireland this month.

The Laois woman who will compete at the Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land Festival 2022 has been announced.

Hazel Seale, chairperson of Durrow/Abbeyleix Macra na Feirme, is set to represent Laois at the Macra festival which returns this month for the first time in three years.

Among the judges is former Rose of Tralee winner, MEP Maria Walsh.

Hazel could be a favourite to win, given her outstanding record of volunteering and competing in previous Macra events.  

"I am looking forward to the festival and in particular to meeting all the other queens and escorts. I hope everyone will have a great weekend," she said.

Hailing from a dairy farm, she has strong connections with agriculture, and works in the dairy industry as a process technician for Tirlán (formerly Glanbia Ireland).

Hazel has a Masters in Food Business Management from TUD, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with Nutrition from Athlone IT.

She is heavily involved in Macra na Feirme; currently the chairperson of her club Durrow/Abbeyleix Macra, she is spearheading an effort to promote and grow the club as well as strengthen its links to the local community. She has previously served as PRO for the club and has also held positions at county level with Laois Macra.

The Attanagh woman has competed in a variety of Macra competitions over the years, including: dairy stock judging; ‘Know Your Ag’; Question Time; tag rugby; basketball; and impromptu public speaking, among others.

The judges of this year’s festival are Maria Walsh, MEP for Midlands North West and a former Rose of Tralee winner; Sinead Conry, 2019 Queen of the Land winner; and Paul Shaw, CEO of Tullamore Credit Union.

The 56th Queen of the land festival, organised by Offaly Macra members, takes place in Tullamore on Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12.

Local News

