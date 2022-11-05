Search

05 Nov 2022

Public meeting on Laois policing

Public meeting on Laois policing

Laois Gardaí on duty at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally. Pic: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

05 Nov 2022 7:53 PM

The people of Laois are being asked to submit their views for the upcoming annual public meeting of the Laois County Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

The function of a Joint Policing Committee is to serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local authority administrative area. Members of the public have the right to make their views known and submit questions to the Joint Policing Committee.

Questions for the meeting will be accepted by the Joint Policing Committee from any individual member of the public, or collectively from any group/organisation.

Questions in relation to the meeting or JPC or any other relevant topic, should be submitted in advance in writing to Ms. Anne Marie Kirrane, A/Administrative Officer, Community Development, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, Laois County Council, JFL Avenue, Portlaoise on Monday, November 9 at 3.30pm

To submit questions email to dce@laoiscoco.ie or by phone at Tel. (057) 8664060, no later than 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 9.

The committee asks to public note that in certain circumstances, it may not be possible to provide the information requested.

Gardaí say JPCs cannot discuss matters relating to a specific criminal investigation or prosecution, matters relating to the security of the State.

They add that JPCs may not discuss matters which may endanger security of individual(s), relate to an individual, expose information received in confidence, prejudice crime prevention or detection.

It also says that name and contact details of those submitting the question should be supplied but will not necessarily be publicised at the meeting.

GARDA EXPLAINER: What are Joint Policing Committees? 

Laois family to honour first Garda to be murdered in Ireland

Joint Policing Committees (JPCs) aim to develop greater consultation, cooperation and synergy on policing and crime issues between An Garda Síochána, Local Authorities and elected local representatives. JPCs also facilitate the participation of the community and voluntary sectors in this regard.   

A JPC is made up of:-

  • Chairperson – Local Authority representative
  • Garda Officers nominated by the Garda Commissioner
  • Local Authority members
  • Members of Oireachtas for area
  • Community/Voluntary sector representatives

What are the functions of JPCs?

  • Serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on policing and crime issues within Local Authority administrative areas
  • Review levels and patterns of crime and related underlying factors
  • Establish and coordinate Local Policing Fora
  • Meet twice yearly (minimum)
  • Annual public meetings

Are JPCs monitored? 

Chief Superintendent, Community Relations & Community Policing is in charge of monitoring the JPC process. The functions of the National JPC Monitoring Office include:-

  • Coordinating and advising on policy development
  • Providing information and literature where appropriate
  • Facilitating meetings and seminars
  • Attending JPC meetings
  • Managing a database of contact details and information about JPC meetings
  • Monitoring and reviewing internet information
  • Liaising with Police Services and Agencies

What are the responsibilities of JPCs?
All of the partners involved in JPCs have their own distinct perspective and inputs to offer. An Garda Síochána has adopted a proactive approach in developing and maintaining links with key stakeholders. It also provides Central Statistics Office and PULSE crime statistics and publishes a report.

The JPC partners also have their own responsibilities in ensuring that society’s policing needs are effectively met and safe and secure communities maintained.

How many JPCs are in operation?
An Garda Síochána Act 2005 provides for the establishment of a JPC in each of the 114 Local Authority administrative areas. Due to the innovative nature of the JPC scheme and the number to be established, a pilot phase is in operation in 29 Local Authority areas.

What matters cannot be discussed by JPCs?
Matters relating to a specific criminal investigation or prosecution or matters relating to the security of the State. (Section 36 (4), An Garda Síochána Act 2005).

JPCs may not discuss matters which may:-

  • Endanger security of individual(s)
  • Relate to an individual
  • Expose information received in confidence
  • Prejudice crime prevention or detection

IN PICTURES: Portlaoise packed for Garda Band's Laois Centenary concert

What is the legal basis for JPCs?
Section 35 of An Garda Síochána Act 2005 provides for the establishment of JPCs.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media