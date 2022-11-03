Laois LGFA awards announced and huge night of celebrations is on the cards

The Laois All-Ireland Final Intermediate Gaelic football is set to be the centrepiece of a glorious night of celebration at the county's Ladies Gaelic Football Association upcoming annual awards.

Laois LGFA's big night will celebrate the historic success in 2022 final over Wexford in Croke Park while the night will also reward success on the club scene in Laois.

"Laois LGFA is delighted to announce Alison Taylor Portlaoise as the Senior Club Footballer for 2022, Erone Fitzpatrick Park Ratheniska is the Intermediate club player of the year 2022, and well done to Amy Coss of Sarsfields on winning Junior Footballer of the year 2022", they said on twitter. More below tweet.

Congratulations to Alison Taylor who has been named as the Senior Footballer of The Year by Laois LGFA.



Alison has been a rock for The Town this year helping us reclaim the Senior Championship.



The dinner dance will be held on Saturday, November 26 where the winners will be presented with their awards.

Given the success of the county team this year and the phenomenal performances by not only the winners but by many players in the Laois championship, the night promises to be a historical one.

Laois GAA also recognised this year's ladies achievements by awarding an LGFA award to star forward Mo Nerney.