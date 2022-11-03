Search

04 Nov 2022

Laois LGFA awards announced and huge night of celebrations is on the cards

Laois LGFA awards announced post-criticism of Laois GAA

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

03 Nov 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois All-Ireland Final Intermediate Gaelic football is set to be the centrepiece of a glorious night of celebration at the county's Ladies Gaelic Football Association upcoming annual awards.

Laois LGFA's big night will celebrate the historic success in 2022 final over Wexford in Croke Park while the night will also reward success on the club scene in Laois. 

"Laois LGFA is delighted to announce Alison Taylor Portlaoise as the Senior Club Footballer for 2022, Erone Fitzpatrick Park Ratheniska is the Intermediate club player of the year 2022, and well done to Amy Coss of Sarsfields on winning Junior Footballer of the year 2022", they said on twitter. More below tweet. 

The dinner dance will be held on Saturday, November 26 where the winners  will be presented with their awards. 

Laois Ladies make clean sweep of nominations for TG4 Ladies Football Player of the Year

Given the success of the county team this year and the phenomenal performances by not only the winners but by many players in the Laois championship, the night promises to be a historical one. 

Stars such as Nerney, Purcell, and Barry scoop top honours in announcement of Laois GAA awards

Laois GAA also recognised this year's ladies achievements by awarding an LGFA award to star forward Mo Nerney. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

