Olympian, Rugby star and Laois GAA great speak at Laois event on sports and mental health

Colm Begley in action against Dublin. Pic: Sports file
Laois and Stradbally GAA star Colm Begley will be joined by an Irish Olympian and international rugby player in an upcoming event that will explore the importance
The Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) will host the free public talk on sport and mental health at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise which features Olympian turned RTÉ athletics presenter David Gillick, Irish rugby star Brittany Hogan, and Colm Begley who is the Player Welfare and Engagement Manager for the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) .
PSI president Dr Vincent McDarby states: “As always with the PSI Annual Conference, we offer a free public event to the locality. I am delighted that we are in Portlaoise this year and able to offer a free talk on sport and mental health; two extremely important aspects of so many people’s daily lives.”
The event takes place on Wednesday, November 9 and coincides with the PSI Annual Conference which takes place at the hotel over the week.
To book a free place to attend please see www.psychologicalsociety.ie
