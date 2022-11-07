Search

07 Nov 2022

Laois Gardai turn to donuts for good cause

Two new flavours arrive at Waterford's The Donut Cabin

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

07 Nov 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Gardai will sell hundreds of donuts in aid of a worthy cause in Portlaoise later this month.  

Gardai attached to Abbeyleix and Portlaoise Garda Stations are holding a ‘Cops and Donuts’ fundraiser for Special Olympics Ireland/Leinster.

The event will take place at  Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise on Sunday, November 20 from 10am to 4pm.  

Gardaí will erect a custom-made stand where more than 2,000 delicious donuts will be sold to the public by local Gardaí, Special Olympics athletes and volunteers. The donuts cost €2 for two or €5 for six. All proceeds will go directly to Special Olympics Leinster.

Laois Offaly Gardai appeal as lifesaving equipment stolen

The delicious donuts are sourced from Kellys Bakery in Co Wexford and the donuts are sponsored by Allenview Motor Company Ltd, Monasterevin, Co Kildare. 

“We are extremely grateful to Allenview Motor Co for their generous sponsorship to ensure this event is a great success,” Gardai said.

The profits go to Special Olympics Leinster as part of An Garda Síochana’s commitment to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media