Laois Gardai turn to donuts for good cause

Laois Gardai will sell hundreds of donuts in aid of a worthy cause in Portlaoise later this month.

Gardai attached to Abbeyleix and Portlaoise Garda Stations are holding a ‘Cops and Donuts’ fundraiser for Special Olympics Ireland/Leinster.

The event will take place at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise on Sunday, November 20 from 10am to 4pm.

Gardaí will erect a custom-made stand where more than 2,000 delicious donuts will be sold to the public by local Gardaí, Special Olympics athletes and volunteers. The donuts cost €2 for two or €5 for six. All proceeds will go directly to Special Olympics Leinster.

The delicious donuts are sourced from Kellys Bakery in Co Wexford and the donuts are sponsored by Allenview Motor Company Ltd, Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

“We are extremely grateful to Allenview Motor Co for their generous sponsorship to ensure this event is a great success,” Gardai said.

The profits go to Special Olympics Leinster as part of An Garda Síochana’s commitment to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.