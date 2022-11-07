Search

07 Nov 2022

GAA Clubs urged to check defibrillators after Laois thefts

Laois Offaly Gardai appeal as lifesaving equipment stolen

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Garda

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

07 Nov 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

GAA clubs are being urged to check their defibrillators following a number of thefts in Laois in recent days. 

Four of the life saving devices, which deliver an electric shock to regulate a heartbeat in the case of cardiac arrest, were discovered stashed with suspected stolen property in Portlaoise on Saturday.

All of the devices, which were discovered along with a quantity of jewellery, are suspected to have been stolen from local GAA Clubs.  

One of the devices was stolen from St Joseph’s GAA grounds in Kellyville, Laois and a second was taken from Arles Killeen GAA. A third device was stolen from Castlemitchell GFC in Kildare and it’s not yet known where the fourth device originated.     

St Joseph’s GAA PRO Antoinette Brennan urged clubs to go out and check on their defibrillators. She explained that with the season winding down, thefts such as these can go unnoticed. 

“Is anything sacred?” asked Ms Brennan. “We put it in in 2016 and we trained up a lot of people on it,” she explained. The club fundraised in order to pay for the device at the time, Ms Brennan recalled.  

“We are very rural so we don’t have shops or public places that  you can put anything on and we made it available to everyone in the community and also the HSE,” she said.

Ms Brennan said the defibrillator was located at the rear of the club building and she suspects whoever stole it knew where it was located. 

Thankfully, Ms Brennan said the club has never had to use the device but she believes it would have been “devastating” had an emergency happened and they then discovered it was missing.  She urged other clubs to go out and check their devices immediately.  

Gardai investigating the theft of the defibrillators from GAA clubs in Laois and Kildare recovered the life saving equipment in Portlaoise on Saturday.  

Laois Offaly Gardai had issued an appeal on social media over the thefts from St Joseph’s GAA Club in Laois and Castlemitchell GFC in Kildare. 

St Joseph’s GAA said they believed the theft occurred from their Kellyville grounds sometime between Wednesday, November 2 and Friday, November 4.

On Monday afternoon Gardai confirmed four defibrillators were found along with some other suspected stolen items of jewellery at a location in Portlaoise on Saturday, November 5. The recovered items were estimated to be worth over €3,000.

 

Laois Gardai turn to donuts for good cause

Gardai described the thefts as “unusual” and said they were treating the matter very seriously as the theft of such equipment puts lives at risk. No arrests have been made and the matter remains under investigation. 

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious at the clubs to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media