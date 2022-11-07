Search

07 Nov 2022

Laois in 'bleak' times as council plans record spending to stay afloat for 2023

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

07 Nov 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The budget for Laois public services day to day spending for 2023 has increased by €7.4m, to a record €95.8m.

However the county is in “bleak” times, with the rapid change from the Covid pandemic to the Ukraine war, says Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland.

He said that “drastic cuts” to services were only avoided in recent weeks thanks to an extra €1million from the Government to keep lights on, as energy prices rocket.

“Were it not for the ongoing support of central government the budgetary prospects for 2023 would be extremely bleak. It is clear that we would have had to reduce services in a drastic way,” Mr Mulholland said at the budget meeting on Monday, November 7.

He said that electricity and energy bills are up 266%, road making materials up by 30%, diesel, petrol and gas up by 60% since January, construction price index is up by 14% and inflation in 2023 is forecasted at 8%.

“Together these give rise to €3 million additional costs just to stand still,” he said.

The CEO has laid out six priorities for 2023 spending.

Firstly the council aims to provide 461 new council homes and help prevent homelessness.

They aim to also support businesses; and to enhance Laois’ reputation as a centre for business and events.

The council is also prioritising keeping the county clean and offering good public spaces.

The retrofitting of homes and cutting of energy use is also a priority, with the last 3,500 of Laois' 10,000 streetlights to be swapped for low energy LEDs next year.

The sixth aim is to keep finding homes for refugees, with over 700 Ukraine war refugees now living in Laois.

Mr Mulholland said they will be in contact with homeowners who pledged rooms, and liaising with the OPW to build modular homes at sites in Laois.

Some €21.3 million will go on housing maintenance, grants and supports.

Over €26.2m will be spent on roads, €3.4m on water services, €9.6m on development management, €8.7m on environment and fire services, €5m on recreation and amenities and €6.5m on payroll and all other services.

Local Property Tax will cover over €9m of the costs while Government grants cover €44 million, rates add €14.5m, goods and services fund another €26.9mand the energy grant adds €1.142m.

The budget is heading towards €100m for the county's 92,000 population, Mr Mulholland said. The budget was approved by Laois county councillors.

